2013年 5月 24日

Nikkei regains ground after Thursday's 7.3 pct slide

TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
regained ground on Friday after a 7.3-percent dive in the
previous session, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two
years after weak Chinese factory data spooked investors.
    The Nikkei climbed 2.4 percent to 14,827.50, while
the broader Topix index rose 2 percent to 1,213.11.
