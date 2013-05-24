版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 14:12 BJT

Nikkei rises 0.9 pct in turbulent session after Thursday's plunge

TOKYO, May 24 The Nikkei share average rose on
Friday in turbulent trade, stablising somewhat after a 7.3
percent dive in the previous session, but the extreme volatility
and worries the bull-run may be running out of steam sidelined
most buyers.
     The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 14,612.45 after dropping as
much as 3.5 percent to 13,981.52 in the afternoon. In morning
trade, it rose as high as 15,007.50, as investors picked up some
of the beaten-down stocks after the market's largest one-day
drop in two years on Thursday.
    The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,194.08.
