Nikkei sheds 1.2 pct to break below 14,000, sentiment still fragile

Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei average dropped below 14,000 on Tuesday morning, as investor sentiment remained fragile after last week's turbulent trade raised doubt about the sustainability of the remarkable bull-run that has taken the index to a 5-1/2-year high. The Nikkei shed 1.2 percent to 13,960.08, breaking below 13,990, the 61.8 percent retracement of its slide from February 2007 to October 2008. The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 1,145.46.
MELBOURNE, March 30 Korea Zinc Inc, the world's third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported.
* As consideration for sale of Salinas Grandes tenements, LSC will pay to orocobre US$7 million, with US$4 million payable at closing