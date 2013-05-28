版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 28日 星期二 08:04 BJT

Nikkei sheds 1.2 pct to break below 14,000, sentiment still fragile

TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei average dropped
below 14,000 on Tuesday morning, as investor sentiment remained
fragile after last week's turbulent trade raised doubt about the
sustainability of the remarkable bull-run that has taken the
index to a 5-1/2-year high.
    The Nikkei shed 1.2 percent to 13,960.08, breaking
below 13,990, the 61.8 percent retracement of its slide from
February 2007 to October 2008.
    The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to
1,145.46.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐