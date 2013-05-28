版本:
Nikkei reverses losses as investors hunt for bargains

TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei average reversed
losses on Tuesday morning as earlier declines prompted investors
to pick up battered stocks including Toyota Motor Corp.
    The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 14,253.40 after
dropping below 14,000 in early trade. The broader Topix 
index added 0.7 percent to 1,161.19.
    Toyota rose 2.4 percent and was the most traded stock on the
main board by turnover.

