Nikkei reverses losses as investors hunt for bargains

TOKYO, May 28 Japan's Nikkei average reversed losses on Tuesday morning as earlier declines prompted investors to pick up battered stocks including Toyota Motor Corp. The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 14,253.40 after dropping below 14,000 in early trade. The broader Topix index added 0.7 percent to 1,161.19. Toyota rose 2.4 percent and was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover.