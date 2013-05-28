Nikkei set to rise, recover further from recent battering

TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on Wednesday with technical signs in its favour although it remains quite volatile in the wake of last week's tumultuous trade that has the taken the index down 10 percent from a 5-1/2-year high. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 14,300 and 14,550, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,410 on Tuesday, up 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 14,360. "The Nikkei is in oversold territory, so buying should emerge," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "Exporter shares will be in focus again as the yen resumes weakening, but we have to watch interest-rate related issues." On Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond rose as high as 0.905 percent, moving back toward a 13-month high of 1 percent touched last Thursday. The Nikkei advanced 1.2 percent to 14,311.98 in the previous session, while the broader Topix index also gained 1.2 percent, to 1,168.27. The Nikkei has fallen 10 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year high last Thursday, a day when it also later plunged 7.3 percent, its biggest one-day percentage drop since March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The slide has led to a sharp spike in volatility and spooked investors. The benchmark is still up 16.8 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced a sweeping monetary expansion campaign to eradicate years of deflation and revive growth, and has risen 38 percent so far this year. > Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St > Dollar rises as data prompts talk of Fed unwinding QE > Treasury yields jump to highest levels in a year > Gold down 1 pct as strong U.S. data dents safe havens > Oil rises more than $1 on equities, Middle East tension STOCKS TO WATCH --SOFTBANK CORP Sprint Nextel Corp and SoftBank reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. government to address any national security concerns arising from the Japanese company getting control of the U.S. telecom carrier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. --HONDA MOTOR CO Honda is evaluating more than a dozen locations in Brazil for a possible second factory in the country, the company said on Tuesday, as production at its first plant approaches full capacity. --MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP The automaker has decided not to resume manufacturing plug-in hybrid version of its Outlander SUV this month, instead planning to focus on handling the vehicle's recall and reviewing its production system, the Nikkei newspaper said.