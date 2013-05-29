Nikkei inches up, volatility still high after recent battering

* Nikkei adds 0.3 pct, Topix up 0.9 pct
* SoftBank gains on security deal with U.S. on Sprint
* Nikkei volatility eases but remains high
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced on Wednesday, although it remained highly volatile
after last week's tumultuous trade pulled the index down 10
percent from a 5-1/2-year high.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,353.83 in a choppy
session after trading as high as 14,512.28 and as low as
14,256.25.
If it were to finish the day in positive territory, it would
be its first two-straight days of gains since last Thursday's
7.3 percent slide, its biggest one-day percentage drop since the
March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
"The market is going to be volatile in the next one to two
weeks. But after people who want to sell off Japanese equities
in the shorter term finish their selling, the market can try
another high," said Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist
at BNP Paribas.
"Some long-only guys, some pension guys, some domestic
investors, like retail investors, are still having a
medium-to-long-term bullish view on Japan's market," he said,
adding that they were likely to buy on dips, while hedge funds
were trying to offload on strength.
Investors continued to pick up battered names, such as
Toyota Motor Corp and Canon Inc.
Toyota gained 1.1 percent and was the most traded stock on
the main board by turnover, while Canon added 1 percent.
Financials were also heavily traded, with Nomura Holdings
, Japan's top brokerage, up 0.6 percent and lender
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group adding 1.5 percent.
But real estate companies took a beating, down
0.9 percent, with Sumitomo Realty & Development down
2.3 percent.
As of Tuesday, the Nikkei had fallen 10 percent since
hitting a 5-1/2-year high on Thursday, a day when it also later
plunged 7.3 percent, which has spooked investors and led to a
sharp spike in volatility.
The Nikkei's 30-day implied volatility stood at 34.8 percent
on Tuesday, easing from a four-year high of 38.2 percent hit
last Thursday but it remained way above May 22's level of 26
percent, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. That compared
with some 12 percent for the U.S. S&P 500 and 16 percent
for the Euro STOXX 50 index.
The benchmark is still up 16 percent since April 4, when the
Bank of Japan announced a sweeping monetary expansion campaign
to eradicate years of deflation and revive growth, and has risen
38 percent so far this year.
The broader Topix index climbed 0.9 percent to
1,178.48 by mid-morning, with volume at 28 percent of its full
daily average for the past 90 trading days.
Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp rose 2.1 percent
after a Reuters source confirmed a Wall Street Journal report
that the Japanese company and Sprint Nextel Corp have
reached a deal with U.S. authorities to address any national
security concerns arising from SoftBank taking control of the
U.S. telecoms carrier.