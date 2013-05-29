Nikkei may fall below 14,000 after US stocks drop, yen firms

TOKYO, May 30 The Nikkei share average may fall
below 14,000 on Thursday with a drop in U.S. stocks and a
stronger yen expected to hurt sentiment, while caution over the
recent volatility in the Japanese market is keeping investors
risk-averse.
The benchmark Nikkei is likely to trade between
13,950 and 14,250 on Thursday, market players said, after ending
up 0.1 percent at 14,326.46 in volatile trade on Wednesday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,985, down
1.5 percent from the close in Osaka of 14,200.
Analysts said exporters were likely to face selling pressure
after the dollar dropped as low as 100.71 on Wednesday, not far
from a two-week low of 100.68 yen set on Friday. It last traded
at 101.12 yen.
They added that investors were increasingly becoming risk
averse after last Thursday's 7.3 percent slide, which was the
Nikkei's biggest one-day percentage drop since the March 2011
earthquake and tsunami.
"Volatility will likely persist for another few weeks until
June 14, when June Nikkei futures and options settle," said
Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks fell as dividend stocks dropped
after U.S. Treasury bond yields hit their highest in more than a
year on fears that the Federal Reserve might soon begin scaling
back its massive stimulus programme.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan's fifth-largest banking group,
said on Wednesday that it would raise 93.8 billion yen ($916.5
million) by selling existing treasury stock to overseas
investors.