Nikkei bounces as Fed concerns ease, investors still wary after rout

* GPIF allocation news helping boost sentiment - fund manager * Exporters, real estate stocks rebound after recent selloff * Market still uneasy, but analysts bullish on long-term prospects * Bernanke's speech and U.S. jobs data in focus next week - analysts By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced on Friday, recouping some of its recent steep losses, as investors bought back beaten-down stocks after soft U.S. economic data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon start unwinding its massive stimulus. The Nikkei, which slumped 5.2 percent to a five-week low on Thursday, advanced 1.6 percent to 13,808.72 at the midday break after rising as high as 13,916.56 earlier. Exporters led the recovery, with Sony Corp > rising 3.7 percent, Panasonic Corp gaining 1.5 percent and Fanuc Corp adding 4.3 percent. Sony was also helped by a report from cable television network CNBC, which said the consumer electronics maker has tapped Morgan Stanley and Citigroup to help sound out options for its entertainment business. According to the CNBC report, which cited an unnamed source, the process was still in an exploratory stage. Real estate stocks, another sector that was battered during the recent sell-off, regained ground. Mitsubishi Estate Co rose 2.1 percent and Mitsui Fudosan Co jumped 2.8 percent. The Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,141.44. Analysts said investors in Japanese equities remain on edge amid the recent volatile price action and sharp declines, which began with a 7.3 percent plunge on May 23 - the worst single-day loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. They note the market is now in a correction phase after losing more than 11 percent since hitting a 5-1/2-year peak last week. However, the Japanese market's bullish mid-to-long term prospects haven't changed given the ongoing support from aggressive central bank and government policies that's aimed at eradicating years of deflation and reviving growth, they said. Despite the correction, the Nikkei is still up 33 percent this year - by far the best performing major market. Sentiment was also boosted after sources familiar with the deliberations told Reuters on Thursday that Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) was considering a more flexible approach to allocations, which could let its investment in domestic stocks grow in rallying markets. "Though this has no immediate impact (on the fund's flows), it is helping the market psychologically," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management. "Yesterday's sell-off was too extreme," said Takuya Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa Securities, adding that the Japanese market's fundamentals have not changed, and expects it will likely regain ground once foreign investors' futures selling runs its course. The recent selloff was triggered by worries the U.S. Fed would taper its bond-buying programme this year and slowing growth in China, which led hedge funds, which had chased the Japanese market higher by buying Nikkei and Topix futures, to reverse their positions. On Thursday, U.S. stocks rose after U.S. GDP grew 2.4 percent in the first quarter, slightly less than first reported, while new claims for unemployment benefits rose in the latest week, easing concerns the Fed would begin to gradually scale back its policy of stimulating growth. Analysts said the recent pull back presents an opportunity for investors to re-enter the market at better levels. "It's not a bear market, it's just a correction," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. "The index has broken below its 25-day moving average, and it's a comfortable level to buy back." The Nikkei is currently trading 4.3 percent below its 25-day moving average of 14,429.17. For the next week, analysts expect Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Sunday and U.S. jobs data next week will likely determine the Japanese market's direction.