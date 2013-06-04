版本:
Nikkei edges up after recent steep losses, eyes on exporters as yen gains

TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Tuesday after opening a touch lower, as a technical
rebound from recent steep losses helped offset weakness in
exporters after the dollar broke below the 100-yen level on the
back of soft U.S. manufacturing data overnight.
    The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 13,305.20 after opening down
0.6 percent. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to
1,097.64.
