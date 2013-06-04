Nikkei drops in choppy trade as exporters drag on strong yen

* Market focused on Nikkei breaking below 13,000 - traders
* 'Kuroda magic' already stripped off from risk assets -
fund
* GPIF allocation change could be psychological support -
analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Tuesday morning in choppy trade as exporters lost
ground after the dollar broke below the 100-yen level on the
back of soft U.S. manufacturing data overnight.
The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 13,140.17 after flirting with
positive territory earlier.
The index has fallen 17.5 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak hit
last month, hurt by worries over slowing growth in China and
concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its
stimulus policies earlier than the market had expected.
But Monday's data showing U.S. manufacturing contracted in
May for the first time in six months eased worries about the
stimulus programme, although a more important jobs report is due
later this week.
Exporters led the declines, with Toyota Motor Corp
dropping 3.6 percent to 5,600 yen and was the most traded stock
by turnover. Honda Motor Co shed 2.5 percent and Sony
Corp tumbled 3.4 percent.
Market players said that investors are focusing on whether
the Nikkei will break below the 13,000 mark, a level that
existed before the Bank Of Japan announced sweeping monetary
easing under the new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
If it breaks below that level and is headed further south,
it means that Japan is heading towards a bear market.
"The market is focused on the 13,000 mark. But even now,
some sectors, which are beneficiaries of easy monetary policy,
are already in bear market, so we can say that 'premiums added
on the back of the Kuroda magic were already stripped off from
risk assets," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset Management.
Such sectors as financials and real estate, which rose on
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policy and the central
bank's aggressive monetary easing, have dropped sharply on
profit-taking over the past few sessions.
The banking sector has lost 22 percent since
touching a 4 1/2 year high on May 15, while the real estate
sector has fallen 26 percent since hitting a 5-1/2
year peak on April 12.
JREITs, which hit a 5-1/2 year high on April 5, has
fallen more than 20 percent.
The Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 1084.48.
DOLLAR FALLS
On Monday, the dollar fell below 100 yen, hitting as low as
98.86 yen, its lowest since May 9, as the weak U.S. data
raised concerns about the U.S. economy. The dollar last traded
at 99.46.
The dollar slightly pared its losses versus the yen after
news of a potential Japanese policy shift on investments made by
public pension funds.
Sources told Reuters that Japan's government is set to urge
the public pension funds - a pool of over $2 trillion - to
increase their investment in equities and overseas assets as
part of a growth strategy being readied by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe.
"Pension funds tend to play it safe... they invest in
equities when stock prices are cheap, but if that trend is
changing it would serve as a support to investor sentiment,"
said Toshihiko Matsuno, senior strategist at SMBC Friend
Securities.
"But it's too early to believe that pension funds are
aggressively chasing the market higher, so we need more
details."