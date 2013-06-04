CORRECTED-Nikkei rises as investors scoop up battered financials on dips

(Corrects the direction of Nikkei move in second paragraph to
* Market focused on whether Nikkei will break below 13,000
* Drop below that level would put index in bear market
* 'Kuroda magic' already stripped off from risk assets -
fund
* Fund allocation change could be psychological support -
analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Tuesday morning as investors scooped up battered stocks such
as financials, offsetting weakness in export shares after the
yen firmed overnight.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 13,337.35 by the midday break
after bobbing in and out of negative territory in choppy trade.
It dropped as low as 13,060.94 earlier.
Hopes for further pension fund buying also lent a firmer
tone to the market.
Sources told Reuters that Japan's government is set to urge
the public pension funds - which control a pool of over $2
trillion - to increase their investment in equities and overseas
assets as part of a growth strategy being readied by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe.
"Pension funds tend to play it safe... they invest in
equities when stock prices are cheap, but if that trend is
changing it would serve as a support to investor sentiment,"
said Toshihiko Matsuno, senior strategist at SMBC Friend
Securities.
"But it's too early to believe that pension funds are
aggressively chasing the market higher, so we need more
details."
The Nikkei has fallen 16.3 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak
hit last month, hurt by worries over slowing growth in China and
concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its
stimulus policies earlier than the market had expected.
But Monday's data showing U.S. manufacturing contracted in
May for the first time in six months eased worries about the
stimulus programme, although a more important jobs report is due
later this week.
Securities and banks, which dropped sharply on Monday,
outperformed as investors scooped the stocks after their recent
slide.
Nomura Holdings gained 1.0 percent, Daiwa
Securities Group jumped 6.3 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group soared 4.3 percent.
But exporters lost ground on the rising yen, with Toyota
Motor Corp dropping 1.0 percent, Honda Motor Co
shed 1.6 percent and Komatsu Ltd shed 1.8
percent.
On Monday, the dollar fell below 100 yen, hitting as low as
98.86 yen, its lowest since May 9, as the weak U.S. data
raised concerns about the U.S. economy. The dollar last traded
at 99.58.
The dollar slightly pared its losses versus the yen after
the news of a potential policy shift on investments made by
public pension funds.
Market players said investors were focusing on whether the
Nikkei will break below the 13,000 mark, a level that existed
before the Bank Of Japan announced sweeping monetary easing
under the new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
If it breaks below that level and is headed further south,
it means that Japan is heading towards a bear market.
"The market is focused on 13,000. But even now, some
sectors, which are beneficiaries of easy monetary policy, are
already in a bear market, so we can say that 'premiums added on
the back of the Kuroda magic' were already stripped off from
risk assets," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset Management.
Such sectors as financials and real estate, which rose on
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policy and the central
bank's aggressive monetary easing in early April, have dropped
sharply on profit-taking over the past few sessions.
The banking sector has lost 21 percent since
touching a 4-1/2-year high on May 15, while the real estate
sector has fallen 23.7 percent since hitting a 5-1/2
year peak on April 12.
JREITs, which hit a 5-1/2 year high on April 5, has
fallen more than 20 percent.
The Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,099.84.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani & Kim Coghill)