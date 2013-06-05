Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; growth strategy in focus

* Nikkei down 0.3 pct, Topix down 0.2 pct in choppy trade
* Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth strategy in focus
* U.S. jobs data widely focused on this Friday - analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors stayed on the
sidelines ahead of a speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his
growth strategy, but the dollar's rebound above 100 yen helped
limit losses.
The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 13,499.26 by the
midday break, while the index was in and out of positive
territory after opening slightly higher.
Analysts said that with the dollar regaining its foothold
above 100-yen, investors continue to unwind their sell-positions
in Japanese equities. The dollar, which has been hit recently
by uncertainty over U.S. stimulus, last traded at 100.07.
Abe is set to unveil the "Third Arrow" in his "Abenomics"
prescription to spur sustainable growth. The first two "arrows"
are hyper-easy monetary policy and big government spending.
Investors are also shying away from taking positions before
the release of U.S. jobs data this Friday, players said.
"Since there has been volatility in daily trade, it's
difficult to take a position. The market is still focused on
developments over the U.S. Fed's stimulus, and the key indicator
is jobs data, so they may stay nervous until then," said Masaru
Hamasaki, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
Exporters were weaker, with Toyota Motor Corp
shedding 0.8 percent, Nissan Motor Co dropping 2.2
percent, while Sony Corp sliding 2.5 percent.
The Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,123.63.
The Japanese market has had a torrid period recently,
dropping about 15 percent since reaching 5-1/2-year highs on May
23 as slowing growth in China and worries the U.S. Federal
Reserve will scale back stimulus this year triggered broad-based
selling and extreme volatility.
Real estate stocks, which became a target of selling during
the recent correction, attracted buying on short-covering, with
Mitsui Fudosan Co rising 0.4 percent and Sumitomo
Realty & Development Co gaining 1.3 percent.
Despite the recent correction, the Nikkei is still up about
30 percent this year on the back of Abe's reflationary policy
and the central bank's sweeping monetary easing.
Some traders expect the market to have another push higher
later in the day, especially if Abe's growth strategy meets
expectations.
"If he (Abe) announces what the market is expecting, such as
relaxing financial regulations or reducing corporate taxes,
investors may chase the market higher," said Hiroichi Nishi, an
assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.