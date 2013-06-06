Nikkei bounces off two-month lows after early fall below 13,000

* Nikkei gains 0.7 pct, Topix up 0.2 pct
* Trading remains volatile
* Japan stocks' 12-mth forward P/E eases to 14.7 from 3-yr
high-data
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday, recovering from an early drop to below 13,000 for
the first time in two months, underscoring the recent extreme
volatility that has put a spanner in the works of the
government's ambitious plans to revive the economy.
The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 13,117.30, after
trading as low as 12,896.10 earlier in the session on the back
of disappoint U.S. private jobs data. Some investors picked up
battered stocks, such as insurers and electrics makers.
The index sank 3.8 percent on Wednesday as investors were
disappointed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth strategy to
revive the world's third-largest economy.
Should the Nikkei fall to 12,754, or 20 percent from the
5-1/2 year high reached on May 23, it would enter a bear market.
The market has had a torrid time over the past two weeks,
with trading characterized by violent price moves and huge
drops, as investors were spooked by worries over slowing growth
in China, and uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
would roll back its stimulus this year.
A senior dealer at a foreign bank said the 12,800-mark is an
important level for many investors, who came into the market
around that area after the Bank of Japan announced its sweeping
stimulus measures on April 4 that jolted global markets.
"The market very clearly got ahead of itself. It was a long
way ahead of its (moving) averages. It was very crowded. There
was a lot of extremely large positioning among global macro
funds and some of the domestic dealing desks as well," he said.
"What we have seen is a correlated unwind - everybody's gone
for the door at the same time. Everybody is on the same side of
the boat and the boat is rocking back and forward."
Still, the trader remained bullish as the policy that
sparked the rally had not been changed and expects the Nikkei to
hit 17,000 by year end.
Insurers rebounded 1.5 percent after sinking 5.9
percent in the pervious session, while electronics makers
added 1.3 percent.
But Toyota Motor Corp, which has benefited from the
yen weakness, remained under pressure, down 0.5 percent and was
the second-most traded stock on the main board by turnover.
The selloff in equities has weighed on the dollar against
the yen. The Japanese currency was last traded at 99.305
to the greenback, up from a 4-1/2 year low of 103.74 hit on May
22.
The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 17.7 percent since hitting
the multiyear year peak on May 23, but it is up 6 percent since
the BOJ's launch of its radical monetary expansion campaign in
April and has risen 26 percent so far this year.
CDS INDEX AS GAUGE
UK-based Christopher Street Capital said the widening in
credit default swap iTraxx Japan index had slowed,
suggesting the credit market was stabilising faster than the
equity market, which could encouarge those who are looking to
buy the equity correction.
"We are encouraged by the iTraxx Japan holding below 100
basis points and see 12,700-13,000 on the Nikkei as a good
launch pad for a new rally," the brokerage wrote in a note.
"Ideally, we would like to see the iTraxx back below 89
basis points as confirmation that the tightening trend is back
on, whilst seeing spreads above 100 basis points would increase
the risk of further equity downside."
Following the recent tumbling, Japanese equities now carry a
12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7, down from a three-year
high of 16.3 reached last week, data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed.
The broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to
1,091.96 on Thursday morning.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the most traded on the
main board, sagged 4.9 percent, extending the previous session's
16.3 percent slide after the operator of crippled Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant reported more radioactive water leak at
the site.