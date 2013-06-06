Nikkei set to move into bear market territory, yen strength to weigh

TOKYO, June 7 Japan's Nikkei average is expected
to open lower on Friday, taking the index into bear market
territory, as exporters are likely to take a beating after the
yen firmed against the dollar on concerns that the key U.S. jobs
report will disappoint.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 12,650 and
12,950, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,700 on Thursday, down 0.9 percent from the
Osaka close of 12,820.
"The market will surely test the downside. Ahead of the
payroll data, the only buyers will be those who need to cover
short positions," said Masato Futoi, head of cash equity trading
at Tokai Tokyo Securities.
"On the other hand, the decline has been so rapid that there
are some signs the market is oversold. Both the Nikkei and the
Topix is almost 10 percent below its 25-day moving average," he
said.
"I would like to think that the Nikkei will stop falling at
around 12,750, which represents a 20 percent decline from the
peak hit in late May. There will be some buying around there and
the market could rebound."
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 170,000 new jobs
added in the United States last month compared with 165,000 new
jobs in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain
at 7.5 percent.
Concerns of a potentially weak jobs outcome hit the dollar
overnight. The yen gained 1.9 percent against the greenback on
Thursday, and was last traded at 97.19 to the dollar on Friday
On Thursday, the Nikkei lost 0.9 percent to 12,904.02,
breaking below 13,000 for the first time in two months, and the
broader Topix index shed 1.8 percent to 1,070.77, even
though the Bank of Japan bought 19.8 billion yen ($201 million)
worth of exchange traded funds to support the market.
The market has had a torrid time over the past two weeks,
with trading characterized by violent price moves and huge
drops, as investors were spooked by worries over slowing growth
in China, and uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
would roll back its stimulus this year.
The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 19 percent since hitting a
5-1/2 year peak on May 23, and investors will be looking at a
bear market if the drop extends to 20 percent.
The index is up just over 4 percent since the BOJ's radical
monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and has
risen 24 percent so far this year.
UBS said in a note that its client flow data showed net
buying of Japanese stocks decelerated last month, mainly due to
long-only accounts, although hedge fund clients ramped up net
buying.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, part of Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group, has sold a 260 million pounds ($400 million)
stake in Barclays, about half its holding in the
British bank.
--SUZUKI MOTOR CORP
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's biggest
carmaker by sales and controlled by Suzuki, said it would shut
production for a day at both of its plants on Friday to adjust
inventory levels in response to falling sales.