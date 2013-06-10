Nikkei bounces sharply as exporters rise on weak yen, strong Q1 GDP

* Strong GDP, trade data lift mood
* Exporters, financials lead gains
* Market expects BOJ to attempt to curb volatility
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded sharply on Monday and moved further away from bear
territory it reached last week, as a set of upbeat economic data
highlighted the early benefits of the government's aggressive
stimulus policies.
The market was also buoyed by short-covering on exporters
after the yen pulled back from a two-month high against the
dollar.
The Nikkei rose 3.2 percent to 13,286.71 in
mid-morning trade.
Exporters advanced, with Toyota Motor Corp gaining
4.9 percent, Honda Motor Co rising 3.2 percent and Sony
Corp adding 3.4 percent.
Recently battered financials also gained, with Nomura
Holdings adding 6.3 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group rising 4.9 percent and Mizuho Financial Group
adding 4.3 percent.
Investors were buoyed by data that showed the world's
third-biggest economy grew 1.0 percent in the first quarter,
revised up slightly from a preliminary estimate, underscoring a
steady recovery driven by a pickup in global growth and sweeping
stimulus by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Other data also showed Japan's current account surplus
doubled in April from a year earlier, and bank lending posted
its biggest annual rise in over three years, adding to the
recent evidence that the government's policies to stimulate
growth are paying early dividends.
"The market seems to have hit the bottom for the time
being," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana
Securities. "If the index ends above its 75-day moving average
today, it will likely show stable recovery over time."
The U.S. dollar rose on Friday on resilient U.S. jobs data,
while Wall Street rallied as investors came round to the view
that the Federal Reserve would need to see firm evidence of
economic strength before scaling back its massive bond-buying
program.
The Topix added 3.8 percent to 1,097.34.
Hirano also said that investors expect the Bank Of Japan,
which is holding a two-day meeting starting Monday, to decide on
further measures to curb volatility in the market.
The Bank of Japan will consider taking further steps this
week to curb volatility in the government bond market, sources
said, as sudden spikes in yields threaten to undermine the
bank's objective to drag the economy out of two decades of
deflation.
Japanese equities tumbled over the past two weeks, with
trading characterised by volatile price moves, as investors were
spooked by worries over slowing growth in China, and uncertainty
over whether the Fed would roll back its stimulus this year.
The Nikkei dropped as low as 12,548.20 on Friday during
intraday trade, which marked a 21 percent slide from a 5-1/2
year peak hit on May 23, leaving the index in bear market
territory.
"After the index rises to around 13,300, buying may slow
down, but sentiment should stay positive throughout the day,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department's data showed job gains
of 175,000 in May, slightly above the economists' forecast. But
the unemployment rate increased to 7.6 percent from 7.5 percent
in April, easing concerns that the Fed may be reducing its
stimulus in the near future, boosting U.S. stocks.
Miura also said the mood has improved since the Government
Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said after Friday's closing bell
that it would lift its weighting in foreign and domestic stocks.