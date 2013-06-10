版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 10日 星期一 14:09 BJT

Nikkei jumps nearly 5 pct, marking best day since March 2011

TOKYO, June 10 Japan's Nikkei average jumped 4.9
percent on Monday, marking its biggest one-day gain since March
2011, after U.S. jobs data eased growth concerns but was not
strong enough for the Federal Reserve to scale back its massive
stimulus.
    Investors were also encouraged by data showing that Japan's
economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March, revised up slightly
from a preliminary estimate. The figures underscored a steady
recovery driven by a pickup in global growth and sweeping
stimulus policies by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 
    The Nikkei ended 636.67 points higher at 13,514.20,
moving further away from the bear market territory it hit last
week.
    The broader Topix index climbed 5.2 percent to
1,111.97.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐