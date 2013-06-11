版本:
Nikkei slips after Monday's sharp bounce, focus to turn to BOJ

TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in
early trade on Tuesday, ahead of the outcome of the Bank of
Japan's policy meeting, after posting its biggest one-day rise
since March 2011 in the previous session.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 13,427.12, while
the broader Topix index eased 0.4 percent to 1,107.65.

