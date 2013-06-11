Nikkei falls after BOJ takes no steps to calm bond market

* Nikkei falls 0.5 pct, Topix down 0.3 pct
* BOJ stands pat, holds off from taking new steps to calm
bond market
TOKYO, June 11 The Nikkei share average fell as
much as 1.5 percent on Tuesday afternoon after some investors
were disappointed that the Bank of Japan did not announce a new
long-dated funding operation to calm the bond market some had
expected.
The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 13,441.55 after
trading as low as 13,310.50. It ended the morning session flat
at 13,513.28 before the BOJ's lunchtime announcement that it
kept its monetary policy steady.
"There is a bit of combination here (for the
disappointment)," a senior dealer at a foreign brokerage said.
"There was no expansion of the J-Reit and ETFs (exchanged traded
funds) buying programme."
"Just judging from the bond yields and the movement there,
it looks like for some odd reason that people might have
expected them to increase the size of their plan, which is
ludicrous because they already said they were not going to."
But he said he expected the selloff to be short-lived
because the overall economic picture was good with inflation
coming through and the central bank revising up its assessment
of the economy.
The real estate sector extended early losses,
down 2.9 percent, while Toyota Motor Corp, the most
traded stock on the main board by turnover, trimmed gains from
the morning session, up 0.2 percent.
The broader Topix index fell 0.3 percent to 1,108.26
after gaining 0.3 percent in the morning session.
The Nikkei has fallen nearly 16 percent since hitting a
5-1/2 year peak on May 23, but it is up 8.8 percent since the
BOJ's radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on April
4 and has risen 29 percent so far this year.