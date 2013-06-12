版本:
Nikkei falls below 13,000 on strong yen, weak global stocks

TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
below 13,000 on Wednesday, joining a global selloff in equities
as investors fret over the absence of fresh measures from the
Bank of Japan to quell bond market volatility, sending the yen
sharply higher.
    The Nikkei fell 2.4 percent to 12,994.08, extending
a 1.5 percent fall to 13,317.62 on Tuesday. The Topix 
dropped 2.2 percent to 1,077.30.

