Nikkei drops below 13,000 on weak Wall St, stronger yen

TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
below 13,000 at the open on Thursday after U.S. stocks weakened
on worries that the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus
programme, while a stronger yen hurt exporters.
    The Nikkei dropped 2.5 percent to 12,954.64, and the
broader Topix fell 2.1 percent to 1,073.59.
