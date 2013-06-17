Nikkei set to rise, heads for longest winning run since May 23

TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei is expected to
open higher on Tuesday and head for a third straight day of
gains, which will mark its longest winning run since a sharp
selloff on May 23, underpinned by hopes the U.S. Federal
Reserve will reinforce its commitment to support the U.S.
economy.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 12,900 and
13,200, strategists said, after climbing 2.7 percent to
13,033.12 on Monday, lifting the benchmark out of bear market
territory, though trading volume was light.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,955 on
Monday, down 0.8 percent from the Osaka close of 13,060.
"The G8 summit welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
explanation on his policy, although there has been concerns that
some countries may finger-point him as trying to cheapen the
yen," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
"There were cases in the past where the yen strengthened
after a G20 meeting but that didn't happen. So it's good for
stocks." The yen was last traded at 94.685 yen to the
dollar on Tuesday, down from the previous session's high of
94.08.
The G8 called on Europe on Monday to press on with a banking
union and Japan was urged to follow up on massive central bank
stimulus with structural reforms and measures to tackle its
budget deficit.
The yen has exhibited a close inverse relationship with
equities, especially Japanese shares which suffered a sharp
selloff in recent weeks, prompting an unwinding of short-yen
positions.
Investors, mainly hedge funds, have been cutting their long
Japanese equities and short yen positions on concerns that the
Fed will scale back its stimulus and after the Nikkei had
rallied more than 80 percent from mid-November to its 5-1/2 year
peak hit on May 23. Since then, trading in Japanese equities has
been extremely volatile.
The U.S. dollar climbed against the yen for the first time
in five sessions on Monday, as stock markets rallied on
expectations the Fed's policy announcement this week will
reassure investors that monetary stimulus will remain in place.
On Monday, the broader Topix index climbed 2.7
percent to 1,084.72.
The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 18 percent since that
mulityear high on May 23, but is still up 5 percent since April
4, when the Bank of Japan unveiled sweeping stimulus measures
and has risen 25 percent this year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
The automaker aims to sell some 1.5 million vehicles in
Japan this year, about 50,000 more than previously planned, the
Nikkei newspaper said.