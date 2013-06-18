版本:
Nikkei inches up, heads for longest winning run since May 23

TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei rose on Tuesday,
heading for a third straight day of gains, which will mark its
longest winning run since a sharp selloff on May 23, underpinned
by hopes the Federal Reserve will reinforce its commitment to
support the U.S. economy.
    The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 13,077.53, while the
broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 1,092.46.
