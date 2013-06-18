Nikkei inches up, heads for longest winning run since May 23

TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei rose on Tuesday, heading for a third straight day of gains, which will mark its longest winning run since a sharp selloff on May 23, underpinned by hopes the Federal Reserve will reinforce its commitment to support the U.S. economy. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 13,077.53, while the broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to 1,092.46.