Nikkei eases in choppy trade before Fed; volume lowest since Dec

TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei average edged down
in choppy trade but managed to end above 13,000 on Tuesday, with
most investors on the sidelines awaiting the outcome of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's meeting for clues on when it may begin
tapering back stimulus.
    The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 13,007.28 points
after trading as high as 13,139.48 earlier. The broader Topix
 gained 0.2 percent to 1,086.40.
    Volume was light, with only 2.43 billion shares changing
hands, the lowest since last December.
