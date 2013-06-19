Nikkei expected to edge down on Fed's stimulus signals

TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to lose ground on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank could trim its bond buying programme later this year, but losses may be contained by a weakening yen. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,000 to 13,300 on Thursday after rising 1.8 percent at 13,245 in the previous day. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,160, down 0.8 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,260. "The Fed's remarks on the possibility of scaling back bond buying are negative to stocks, but the weakening yen is serving as a driver for exporters," said Hiroichi Nishi, an assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities, adding that the Nikkei may be a little weak in early trade but is likely to gain marginally if the dollar moves closer to 97 yen. The dollar last traded at 96.53 yen, after rising as high as 96.93 yen on Wednesday. Analysts also said that there are some technical signals showing that Japanese stocks have hit the bottom, noting that the Nikkei's 5-day and 25-day moving averages are rising. The Nikkei has lost 17 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on May 23 on concerns over Fed stimulus as well as slowing growth in China, Japan's second-largest export market, and disappointment over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth strategy to revive the economy. It entered a bear market last week after dropping more than 20 percent from that multi-year high, but is still up 27 percent this year. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent after Fed Chairman Bernanke said he expects to slow the pace of the Fed's bond purchase later this year if the economy was strong enough. > Wall St drops after Bernanke hints at slowing stimulus > Dollar rallies after Fed offers brighter economic view > U.S. yields jump as Bernanke signals less bond buying > Gold hits 1-month low on Bernanke's reduced stimulus talk > Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up STOCKS TO WATCH --GS Yuasa Corp, Mitsubishi Corp German industrial group Robert Bosch GmbH said on Wednesday it had agreed to work on next-generation lithium-ion batteries with GS Yuasa International Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp.