Nikkei sags as weak China data, prospect of less Fed stimulus weigh

TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Thursday as weak China data further unsettled markets coming
to grips with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
confirmation that the U.S. central bank could trim its
bond-buying programme later this year.
    The benchmark Nikkei ended 1.7 percent lower at
13,014.58 points, retreating from a one-week high of 13,245.22
hit on Wednesday. It dipped below the 13,000 mark several times
during the session.
    The broader Topix shed 1.3 percent to 1,091.81.
