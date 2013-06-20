Nikkei sags as weak China data, prospect of less Fed stimulus weigh

BRIEF-Royalty North announces private placement financing
* Royalty North Partners Ltd- proceeds of private placement will be used to fund company's loan agreement with sst construction, llc
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as weak China data further unsettled markets coming to grips with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's confirmation that the U.S. central bank could trim its bond-buying programme later this year. The benchmark Nikkei ended 1.7 percent lower at 13,014.58 points, retreating from a one-week high of 13,245.22 hit on Wednesday. It dipped below the 13,000 mark several times during the session. The broader Topix shed 1.3 percent to 1,091.81.
* Royalty North Partners Ltd- proceeds of private placement will be used to fund company's loan agreement with sst construction, llc
* Red Oak Partners Reports 7.15 pct stake in Educational Development Corp as of April 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2opBytE) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 12 Changes to water down strict local content rules on equipment to extract deep sea oil could help Brazil's government earn 31 billion reais ($9.9 billion) worth of royalties and other revenue sources between 2020 and 2025, state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday.