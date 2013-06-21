Nikkei turns up on weak yen, hopes of stability on Wall St after rout

TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei average erased
early losses on Friday as the weakening yen and rising U.S.
futures offset worries about the Federal Reserve's plan to start
scaling back its cheap stimulus funds later this year.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 13,125.33 in
mid-afternoon trade after falling as low as 12,702.67 earlier on
Fed stimulus worries.
The market turned up as investors responded to rising Dow
Jones Industrial Average futures , which gained 0.3
percent, which could see U.S. stocks snapping a two-day losing
streak later on Friday.
"Investors hope that Wall Street will rise later in the day
as it dropped sharply over the past two days. They want to
decrease their selling positions in the Japanese market before
the weekend," said a fund manager based in Tokyo.
The Fed's plan to eventually stop pumping cheap money into
the world's biggest economy has raised concerns about the broad
impact on growth, with the absence of liquidity support down the
road prompting sharp adjustments in global asset markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.7 percent
over the past two days.
The dollar last traded at 97.74, off from a session high of
98.29 yen on Thursday, but up from 97.20 earlier.