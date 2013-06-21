Nikkei marks 1st weekly gain in 5 wks; looks to stability on Wall St after rout

* Nikkei up 1.7 pct, Topix up 0.7 pct
* Nikkei posts first weekly gains in 5 weeks
* Fed stimulus worries linger
* Futures buying led gains - traders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.7
percent on Friday, erasing early losses as the weakening yen and
rising U.S. futures offset worries about the Federal Reserve's
plan to start weaning off the U.S. economy's dependence on cheap
money.
The Nikkei rose 215.55 points to 13,230.13 after
falling as low as 12,702.67 in morning trade on Fed stimulus
worries. The index gained 4.3 percent for the week, the first
weekly gain in five weeks following a confidence-sapping selloff
that began last month.
The market turned up as investors responded to rising Dow
Jones Industrial Average futures , which gained 0.5
percent, which could see U.S. stocks snapping a two-day losing
streak later on Friday.
Market participants also said that investors chased the
market higher by buying Nikkei futures.
"Investors hope that Wall Street will rise later in the day
as it dropped sharply over the past two days. They want to
decrease their selling positions in the Japanese market before
the weekend," said a fund manager based in Tokyo.
The Fed's plan to eventually stop pumping cheap money into
the world's biggest economy has raised concerns about the broad
impact on growth, with the absence of liquidity support down the
road prompting sharp adjustments in global asset markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.7 percent
over the past two days.
The dollar last traded at 97.73, off from a session high of
98.29 yen on Thursday, but up from 97.20 earlier.
On Friday, exporters gained, with Canon Inc rising
1.7 percent, Honda Motor Co adding 2.0 percent and
Nikon Corp up 1.3 percent.
"This morning's sell-off was due to ongoing reduction in
investors' accumulated positions in real estate and financial
shares," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, the chief executive of
Investrust. However, investors were also keen to buy into
battered sectors such as exporters, which were considered cheap
especially after the benchmark index hit below the 13,000-mark,
he added.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, fell 1.2
percent, while Mitsui Fudosan Co declined 2.1 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,099.40,
with 3.34 billion shares changing hands, below last month's
average daily volume of 4.67 billion shares.
The benchmark Nikkei has lost 17 percent since hitting a
5-1/2-year peak on May 23 on concerns over Fed stimulus as well
as slowing growth in China, Japan's second-largest export
market, and disappointment over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
recently unveiled growth strategy to revive the economy.
Japanese equities' 12-month forward price-to-earnings has
also come down sharply, from a three-year high of 16.3 reached
three weeks ago to 13.6, a level not seen since the Bank of
Japan launched radical monetary stimulus steps in early April,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Still, the index is up 7 percent since the BOJ announcement
and has risen 27 percent this year, underpinned by the sweeping
government efforts to pull the world's third-largest economy out
of deflation.
Analysts said the market may remain volatile with a weak
bias over the near term, but many of them are optimistic about
the outlook for Japanese equities on expectations of higher
company earnings helped by a weaker yen.
"There is no need to become pessimistic about Japanese
stocks. I regard this as a mere correction before the next round
of bull-run," said Kenichi Hirano, a market analyst at Tachibana
Securities.
He predicts the Nikkei will break through the 16,000-mark
later this year.