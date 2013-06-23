版本:
Nikkei set to rise on weaker yen; Tokyo elections to also support

TOKYO, June 24 Japan's Nikkei share average is
seen edging up on Monday on the back of a weaker yen and after
Japan's ruling party won a sweeping election victory in the
Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly elections on Sunday.
    Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
13,100 to 13,400 on Monday.
    On Friday, Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at
13,340, down 0.2 percent from the close in Osaka. U.S.
stocks ended mostly higher on the day, with the Dow and S&P 500
ending two days of heavy losses.
    The yen weakened against the dollar over the weekend after
the Federal Reserve laid out its plans on Wednesday to begin
scaling back its economic stimulus efforts.
    The pair last traded at 98.40 yen, the lowest level
for the yen since June 11, according to EBS data.
    "While the election results were not surprising at all, it
is also a positive for the market. It provides investors with a
sense of reassurance," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager
at Ichiyoshi Asset Management.
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 215.55 points to 13,230.13 on
Friday after falling as low as 12,702.67 in morning trade on Fed
stimulus worries, while the broader Topix  added 0.7
percent to 1,099.40.
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    --MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP(MUFG) 
    MUFG, Japan's largest-lender by assets, is in advanced talks
to acquire a majority stake in Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, in a deal worth over $4
billion, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday,
marking a major turn in protracted negotiations complicated by
Thai regulations. 
    --SOFTBANK CORP 
    Japanese mobile network operator SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son
said on Friday he was confident his company's acquisition of
Sprint Nextel Corp will be completed in early July after
rival bidder Dish Network Corp bowed out.

