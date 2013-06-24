Nikkei falls as China worries drag down some sectors

BRIEF-Sidoti & Co files for withdrawal of IPO plans
* Sidoti and Co files for withdrawal of IPO plans - SEC filing
TOKYO, June 24 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday in choppy trade as worries about China's economic and financial stability soured investor sentiment, dragging down China-related stocks such as construction equipment makers and some exporters. The benchmark Nikkei, which climbed as much as 1.5 percent early in the session, dropped 1.3 percent to end at 13,062.78. The Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,089.64
* European turboprop maker ATR seeks to finalise IranAir deal (Adds political context, ATR turboprop talks)
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter