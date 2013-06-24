版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 24日 星期一 14:13 BJT

Nikkei falls as China worries drag down some sectors

TOKYO, June 24 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Monday in choppy trade as worries about China's economic and
financial stability soured investor sentiment, dragging down
China-related stocks such as construction equipment makers and
some exporters.
    The benchmark Nikkei, which climbed as much as 1.5
percent early in the session, dropped 1.3 percent to end at
13,062.78. The Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,089.64

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐