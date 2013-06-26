版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 26日 星期三 14:06 BJT

Nikkei drops below 13,000, hit by China cash crunch worries

TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
closed below the 13,000-mark on Wednesday in volatile trade as
worries about a cash crunch in China continued despite
assurances from Beijing's central bank that it will offer funds
to banks if needed.
    The benchmark Nikkei ended 1.0 percent lower at
12,834.01. Earlier, it rose as much as 1.7 percent on robust
U.S. data, Wall Street gains and the Chinese central bank's
statement late Tuesday.
    The broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to 1,069.28.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐