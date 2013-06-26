Nikkei drops below 13,000, hit by China cash crunch worries

BRIEF-Mack-Cali announces senior management changes
* Michael J. DeMarco will assume title of chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average closed below the 13,000-mark on Wednesday in volatile trade as worries about a cash crunch in China continued despite assurances from Beijing's central bank that it will offer funds to banks if needed. The benchmark Nikkei ended 1.0 percent lower at 12,834.01. Earlier, it rose as much as 1.7 percent on robust U.S. data, Wall Street gains and the Chinese central bank's statement late Tuesday. The broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to 1,069.28.
April 5 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday with investors on guard ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and talks between the U.S. and Chinese presidents later this week.
BERLIN, April 5 The German cabinet approved a plan on Wednesday to fine social networks such as Facebook up to 50 million euros ($53 million) if they do not remove hateful postings quickly and to make them reveal the identity of those behind the posts.