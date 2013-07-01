版本:
Nikkei climbs to 1-month high in choppy trade

TOKYO, July 1 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3
percent to a one-month high on Monday as investors were
encouraged by the index's resilience in holding off early rounds
of profit-taking.
    The benchmark Nikkei ended 175.18 points higher at
13,852.50, gaining for a third day in a row - its longest
winning streak since May.
    The broader Topix index advanced 1.5 percent to
1,150.70 in subdued trade, with 2.48 billion shares changing
hands.
