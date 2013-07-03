Nikkei edges down on Asian market weakness, China data

BRIEF-Upland Software says joined Twilio partner program
* Upland Software Inc - has joined Twilio partner program as a SAAS partner
TOKYO, July 3 The Nikkei average edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday, as appetites were hit by weakness in Asian shares and worries about the tepid Chinese economy after a survey showed its services sector grew at the slowest pace in nine months in June. The benchmark Nikkei, which had risen the four previous sessions, changed gears and dropped 0.3 percent to 14,055.56 after touching a five-week high of 14,164.77. The Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,173.81.
* Agf management limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Cytokinetics announces start of second cohort in phase 2 clinical trial of CK-2127107 in patients with spinal muscular atrophy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: