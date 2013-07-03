版本:
Nikkei edges down on Asian market weakness, China data

TOKYO, July 3 The Nikkei average edged down in
choppy trade on Wednesday, as appetites were hit by weakness in
Asian shares and worries about the tepid Chinese economy after a
survey showed its services sector grew at the slowest pace in
nine months in June.
    The benchmark Nikkei, which had risen the four
previous sessions, changed gears and dropped 0.3 percent to
14,055.56 after touching a five-week high of 14,164.77. The
Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,173.81.

