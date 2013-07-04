Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; U.S. jobs data eyed

TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down in choppy trade on Thursday as investors turned cautious
ahead of U.S. jobs data on Friday that could offer fresh clues
on when the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its bond
buying programme.
Worries over political turmoil in Egypt and Portugal also
dampened sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to
14,018.93 on Thursday after moving in and out positive
territory. The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to
1,170.71 in thin trade, with only 2.4 billion shares changing
hands, marking the second lowest volume this year.