Nikkei may open steady, investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed clues

TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to open steady on Friday, supported by strong commitments to dovish policies by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, while trepidation ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report could sideline investors. Strategists said the Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,900 and 14,200, and don't expect to see big moves with the U.S. holiday on Thursday depriving markets of an early lead from Wall Street. The Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to 14,018.93 on Thursday, while the broader Topix index shed 0.3 percent to 1,170.71. "Investors are waiting for U.S. jobs data today. Although a sense of 'wait-and-see' is going to prevail, I think stocks will have solid downside support and may gain," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "The continued weak yen trend should also offer support to the equity market." The Japanese currency was last traded at 100.25 yen to the dollar. The ECB and the BoE on Thursday committed to supporting their economies in the face of a withdrawal by the U.S. Federal Reserve from its money-printing programme. The U.S. jobs data will be closely watched for signals on the health of the world's largest economy and implications for the Fed's future course of policy stimulus. The Fed stimulus concerns and slowing growth in China were key drivers behind the Nikkei's recent sharp selloff that at one point saw it slump into bear market territory. However, the market is still up 13 percent since the Bank of Japan announced radical monetary stimulus on April 4 and has risen 35 percent this year. > European stocks rally on ECB, BoE stimulus pledges > Euro falls to 5-wk low vs dlr after Draghi's guidance > U.S. prices slip while nervously awaiting jobs data > Gold dips as ECB weighs on euro; eyes on U.S. data > Oil dips towards $105 as supply concerns ease STOCKS TO WATCH --SEVEN AND I HOLDINGS CO LTD Seven and I Holdings, owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, posted a 9.5 percent rise in first-quarter profit, which was its highest on record for the traditionally dull March-May period. --FAMILYMART CO LTD FamilyMart, the third-largest convenience store operator, on Thursday left its operating profit forecast for the year to next February unchanged at 45.1 billion yen, while profit for its first quarter fell 6.9 percent. --PANASONIC CORP Japan's Panasonic plans to shut down its sole European solar cell plant next March and dismiss about 500 workers at the factory, the Nikkei business daily reported.