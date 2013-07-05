Nikkei bounces to 5-wk high on Europe's stimulus hopes; US jobs eyed

* Nikkei rises 1.2 pct, Topix up 0.8 pct
* Markets cheer dovish guidance from European central
bankers
* Investors await U.S. jobs data for Fed policy clues
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed to a five-week high on Friday morning, supported by
unexpectedly strong commitments to easy money policies by the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 14,187.47
in midmorning trade, rising as high as 14,219.39 for the first
time since May 29, while the broader Topix index
advanced 0.8 percent to 1,180.05.
"The market has welcomed the policy responses that European
central bankers made overnight," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of
global equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas in
Tokyo.
Breaking away from its tradition never to precommit on
policy, the ECB declared it would keep interest rates at record
lows for an extended period and may even cut further. The Bank
of England also cautioned investors they were being too quick to
bet on higher UK rates.
The upbeat mood masked the trepidation in markets as they
waited for a crucial U.S. jobs report, which could either
bolster or weaken the case for an imminent reduction of the
Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying programme.
"It is a bulk-buying of Nikkei futures that drives the
shares higher. Many investors took a wait-and-see attitude ahead
of the U.S. jobs data due later today," said Okazawa.
The Fed's plan to rollback its stimulus in coming months if
the U.S. economy recovered as it expected, and slowing growth in
China, were key drivers behind the Nikkei's recent sharp selloff
that at one point saw it slump into bear market territory.
"Although a sense of 'wait-and-see' is going to prevail in
the market, I think stocks will have solid downside support from
the continued weak yen trend," said Masayuki Doshida, senior
market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
The Japanese currency was last traded at 100.34 yen
to the dollar. The euro slid to a five-week low of $1.2884
to the dollar at one stage before steadying at $1.2910 in
early Asian trade.
TDK Corp, which has high exposure to Europe, added
3.1 percent.
FamilyMart Co, the third-largest convenience store
operator, fell 1.7 percent after its operating profit for its
first quarter through May fell 6.9 percent to 10.2 billion yen
($102 million).
The Nikkei has risen 15 percent since the Bank of Japan
announced radical monetary stimulus on April 4 and is up 36
percent this year.