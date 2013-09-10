版本:
2013年 9月 10日

Nikkei hits 5-1/2-week high as Olympics-related plays keep rallying

TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Nikkei average closed at
a 5-1/2-week high on Tuesday as companies expected to benefit
from the 2020 Summer Olympics kept drawing retail investors,
while positive leads from global markets and China data boosted
sentiment.  
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 14,423.36,
a level not seen since Aug. 2. The broader Topix also
advanced 1.5 percent, to 1,190.22, with trading volume at a
three-month high of 4.23 billion shares.
    The construction sector climbed 5.1 percent and
was the biggest sectoral gainer. Taisei Corp soared
13.2 percent and was the most-traded stock by turnover on the
main board.

