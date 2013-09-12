Nikkei edges down on stronger yen; Sharp sags on dilution fears

* Sharp, Mitsubishi Motors sag on dilution fears
* Futures traders are sidelined until Nikkei inclusion
changes - analyst
* Machinery orders having limited impact
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down in choppy trade Thursday morning as the stronger yen
hit exporters, while Sharp Corp tumbled after sources told
Reuters it plans to raise as much as 150 billion yen ($1.5
billion) through a public share offering.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 14,360.76 in
mid-morning trade after briefly entering positive territory. The
index has moved away from a seven-week high of 14,561.46 the
previous day.
Analysts said that weaker-than-expected Japan's core
machinery orders released before the opening had limited impact
on the market.
"The figure was weak, but manufacturers' orders were
rising," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities at BNP
Paribas.
The monthly change in core orders, which exclude those of
ships and electric power utilities, was weaker than a median
market forecast for a 2.4 percent increase, Cabinet Office data
showed.
On Thursday, shares in Sharp sagged 6.7 percent to
a 2-1/2 month low on dilution fears.
Shares in Mitsubishi Motors Corp fell as much as
8.1 percent after the Nikkei newspaper reported the company
plans to offer about 200 billion yen ($2 billion) in shares to
the public.
Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,185.48.
Analysts also said trading may be subdued ahead of upcoming
events.
"Investors are on the sidelines before the Nikkei futures
and options settlement tomorrow and many more events to come
next week," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
The September Nikkei futures and options will settle at the
market open on Friday.
Sato said that futures traders will take a wait-and-see
stance until the Nikkei inclusion change was completed.
From Sept. 26, Nitto Denko Corp will replace Tokyu
Land Corp.
Exporters were weak on Thursday after the dollar dropped
below 100 yen. The greenback last traded at 99.49.
Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.1 percent, while Nissan
Motor Co fell 1.0 percent.
Traders will monitor the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting on Sept. 17-18, which is expected to reduce its
$85 billion monthly bond purchases.