Nikkei posts 2nd straight weekly gain; Fed's decision awaited

TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
inched up 0.1 percent in choppy trade on Friday as many
investors awaited next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
    The market posted a second-consecutive weekly gain, helped
by euphoria after Tokyo was selected to host the 2020 Summer
Olympics. For the week, the Nikkei climbed 3.9 percent.
    The Nikkei erased a loss Friday to end at 14,404.67.
 It is still down about 1 percent from a seven-week high of
14,561.46 hit earlier this week. 
    The Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,185.28.
    Traders said the market is focused on whether the Fed will
scale back its $85 billion monthly stimulus at its Sept. 17-18
meeting and by how much.

