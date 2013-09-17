版本:
Nikkei falls, investors cautious as focus turns to Fed outcome

TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Tuesday as investors braced for a U.S. central bank meeting at
which it is expected to start winding down its massive stimulus
spending.
    The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.7 percent to 14,311.67
points in choppy trade, after rising to as high as 14,474.53,
while the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 1,181.64 in
moderate trade, with 3.64 billion shares changing hands.
    Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
    Mobile carriers led the losses, with KDDI Corp 
tumbling 7.2 percent, SoftBank Corp and NTT DoCoMo Inc
 down 3.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, hit by
fears over a potential price war over Apple's iPhones.
