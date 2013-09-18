版本:
Nikkei rises to 8-week high on hopes Fed tapering will be modest

TOKYO, Sept 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to an eight-week high on Wednesday, spurred by expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will  deliver only a modest cut to its
massive stimulus program at the end of its two-day meeting.
    The Nikkei ended up 1.4 percent at 14,505.36, its
best close since July 25, and at one point hit 14,625.97. The
index broke above its short-term resistance level of 13,606.66,
a 68 percent retracement of its May high to its low in June.
    The Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,193.07.

