版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 19日 星期四 14:12 BJT

Nikkei hits 8-wk high as Fed's policy surprise spurs commodity stocks

TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to an eight-week high in active trade on Thursday, as commodity
stocks led a jump in buying interest after the U.S. Federal
Reserve stunned markets by deciding not to start tapering its
massive monetary stimulus just yet.
    The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 14,766.18, the
highest close since late July. The Topix added 1.9
percent to 1,215.48.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐