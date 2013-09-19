Nikkei hits 8-wk high as Fed's policy surprise spurs commodity stocks

BRIEF-Extendicare says Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board
* Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare
TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to an eight-week high in active trade on Thursday, as commodity stocks led a jump in buying interest after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned markets by deciding not to start tapering its massive monetary stimulus just yet. The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 14,766.18, the highest close since late July. The Topix added 1.9 percent to 1,215.48.
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
* Avid announces nomination of John P. Wallace to stand for election to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: