Nikkei hits 8-wk high as Fed's policy surprise spurs commodity stocks

TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to an eight-week high in active trade on Thursday, as commodity stocks led a jump in buying interest after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned markets by deciding not to start tapering its massive monetary stimulus just yet. The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 14,766.18, the highest close since late July. The Topix added 1.9 percent to 1,215.48.