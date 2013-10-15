版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 15日 星期二 14:13 BJT

Nikkei rises for 5th day on hopes for imminent U.S. deal

By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Oct 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a fifth straight session on Tuesday on hopes that U.S.
lawmakers will soon reach a deal to reopen the government and
avert a possible debt default, with a weaker yen lifting such
bellwether stocks as Sony Corp.
    The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 14,441.54. The Topix
 was virtually flat, edging up 0.03 percent to 1,197.47.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐