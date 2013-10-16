版本:
Nikkei rises for 6th day, longest winning streak in over 7 mths

TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Nikkei average eked out a
sixth straight session of gains in choppy trade on Wednesday,
hitting a two-week closing high, as investors awaited
developments in Washington on a deal to avert a U.S debt default
ahead of Thursday's deadline.
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to
14,467.14, its highest closing level since Oct. 1. It has
climbed 4.4 percent over the past six sessions, marking its
longest winning streak in 7-1/2 months.
    The broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 1,196.78 in
thin trade, with trading volume hitting a two-month low of 1.78
billion shares.
