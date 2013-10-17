Nikkei rises for 7th day as deal to avoid U.S. default reached

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a three-week high and extended gains into a seventh day on Thursday as sentiment was buoyed after the U.S. Congress approved a last-minute deal to end a fiscal standoff and avoid a damaging default on government debt. The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 14,586.51 after hitting 14,664.22 earlier, its highest since Sept. 27. The Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 1,206.25.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'