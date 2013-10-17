版本:
2013年 10月 17日 星期四

Nikkei rises for 7th day as deal to avoid U.S. default reached

TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a
three-week high and extended gains into a seventh day on
Thursday as sentiment was buoyed after the U.S. Congress
approved a last-minute deal to end a fiscal standoff and avoid a
damaging default on government debt.
    The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 14,586.51 after
hitting 14,664.22 earlier, its highest since Sept. 27. The Topix
 advanced 0.8 percent to 1,206.25.
