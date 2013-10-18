Nikkei snaps 7-day rally on profit-taking but posts weekly gain

TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped on Friday, succumbing to profit-taking after a seven-session rally, while investors pondered the impact of the U.S. government shutdown on the world's largest economy. The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 14,561.54, after a seven-day rally through Thursday that was its longest winning streak in 7-1/2 months. On the week, it gained 1.1 percent, its second straight weekly gain. The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,205.52 in relatively light trade, with 2.06 billion shares changing hands. Japanese stocks showed a muted reaction to a slew of Chinese economic data that showed a pick-up in growth momentum but were broadly within expectations.