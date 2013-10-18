版本:
2013年 10月 18日

Nikkei snaps 7-day rally on profit-taking but posts weekly gain

TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei stock average
slipped on Friday, succumbing to profit-taking after a
seven-session rally, while investors pondered the impact of the
U.S. government shutdown on the world's largest economy.
    The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 14,561.54,
after a seven-day rally through Thursday that was its longest
winning streak in 7-1/2 months. On the week, it gained 1.1
percent, its second straight weekly gain.
    The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,205.52 in
relatively light trade, with 2.06 billion shares changing hands.
    Japanese stocks showed a muted reaction to a slew of Chinese
economic data that showed a pick-up in growth momentum but were
broadly within expectations.
