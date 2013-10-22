Nikkei reaches 3-1/2-week closing high ahead of U.S. jobs data

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 mln of medium-term notes
TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nikkei stock average edged up to a 3-1/2-week closing high on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could give clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting its stimulus. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 14,713.25, its highest close since Sept. 27, in a choppy session after trading as low as 14,641.78. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,214.44 in relatively light trade, with 2.17 billion shares changing hands. U.S. payrolls data for September, delayed by the 16-day government shutdown, is due at 1230 GMT.
LONDON, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell was aware that some of the payments it made to Nigeria for rights to an oilfield under a 2011 deal would go to a company associated with former Nigerian oil minister and convicted money launderer Dan Etete, it said in a statement to Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride-services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, fuel for the company's growth as it continues to compete fiercely with larger rival Uber Technologies Inc.