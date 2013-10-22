Nikkei reaches 3-1/2-week closing high ahead of U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nikkei stock average edged up to a 3-1/2-week closing high on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. jobs report that could give clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting its stimulus. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 14,713.25, its highest close since Sept. 27, in a choppy session after trading as low as 14,641.78. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,214.44 in relatively light trade, with 2.17 billion shares changing hands. U.S. payrolls data for September, delayed by the 16-day government shutdown, is due at 1230 GMT.