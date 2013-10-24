Nikkei turns up after hitting 2-week low, futures buying cited

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics publishes study evaluating its myPath melanoma test
* Myriad Genetics -published third clinical validation study and second clinical utility study for its mypath melanoma test
TOKYO, Oct 24 Japanese shares rose on Thursday, recovering from a two-week low hit earlier with traders citing domestic investors buying futures on the dip, offsetting concerns over China's economic outlook. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 14,486.41 after dropping to 14,273.71 in morning trade, the lowest point since Oct. 10. The Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,203.35. Traders said that domestic institutional investors such as banks placed buying orders in futures and ETFs towards the closing bell.
* Myriad Genetics -published third clinical validation study and second clinical utility study for its mypath melanoma test
* Proposed BAT acquisition of RAI gains Japan antitrust approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine Inc presents preclinical research at aacr 2017 on ability of novel monoclonal antibodies to boost efficacy of depovax(tm)-based cancer immunotherapy