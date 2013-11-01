Nikkei hits 1-week closing low, hurt by Sony, Nitto Denko

BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei fell to a one-week closing low on Friday, dragged down by Sony Corp, Apple Inc supplier Nitto Denko Corp and NTT Data Corp after they sharply lowered their earnings guidance. Gains in Panasonic Corp and mobile operator SoftBank Corp offered some respite, however. The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 14,201.57 points, reversing earlier gains and adding to Thursday's 1.2 percent slide. Still, the benchmark was up 0.8 percent this week and is up 37 percent year-to-date. Panasonic climbed 6.2 percent to a 2-1/2 year high after it lifted its earnings forecast while index heavyweight SoftBank rose 3.4 percent on the back of a record six-month profit. SoftBank was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover, followed by Sony, which plunged 11.1 percent, marking its worst one-day decline since October 2008 and knocking about $2.2 billion off its market valuation. The maker of famed Walkman music players to the game console PlayStation slashed its annual operating profit forecast by 26 percent as its struggling TV operations fell back into red. Both Nitto Denko and NTT Data also cut their estimates. Nitto Denko lost 2.1 percent and NTT Data dropped 4.8 percent. Among other top-weighted losers were Ricoh Corp and TDK Corp, off 6.7 and 3.9 percent respectively, after their quarterly results. The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to 1,183.03, with 2.73 billion shares changing hands, slightly lower than Thursday's 2.81 billion.
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.