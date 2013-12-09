版本:
Nikkei jumps 2 pct after US jobs data hits yen, lifting exporters

* Strong U.S. jobs report boosts risk appetite, hurts yen
    * Upbeat China trade data also lifts mood
    * Nikkei up 50 pct year to date
    * Nikkei heads for best yearly gain since 1972

    By Dominic Lau
    TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei stock average
climbed as much as 2 percent on Monday morning, buoyed by a
slide in the yen after an upbeat U.S. jobs report raised
expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin unwinding its
stimulus.
    Declines in the yen tend to boost sentiment towards Japanese
equities because investors expect the weaker currency will
inflate overseas earnings for exporters, such as Toyota Motor
Corp, Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp.
    Toyota, the fourth-most traded stock on the main board, was
up 1.3 percent. Mazda Motor Corp, the fifth-most
traded, gained 3 percent, while Panasonic advanced 1.5 percent.
    Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp, the most traded,
climbed 2 percent to a 13-1/2 year high on the back of the
upbeat market sentiment.
    The Nikkei was up 292.49 points, or 1.9 percent, at
15,592.35 by midmorning after trading as high as 15,610.35. The
yen was down 0.1 percent at 103.06 to the dollar, adding
to Friday's 1.1 percent slide and edging closer to a six-month
low of 103.38 yen touched last week.
    "There isn't much of domestic catalyst out there in the near
term. The next major catalyst is whether the Bank of Japan is
going to ease again in the first quarter of next year and also
corporate earnings commencing in another eight weeks' time,"
said a senior trader at a European bank in Tokyo.
    "Ahead of that there is very little meat on the bone in
terms of domestic factor that is going to drive the market. It's
the currency more than anything else."
    Retail investors were piling into social gaming network
related stocks, the trader said, with Adways Inc, Mixi
Inc, Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd up
between 2.5 and 15.2 percent.
    Monday's gain took the Nikkei above its five-day moving
average of 15,446.01 and close to a six-month intraday high of
15,794.15 reached last week.
    U.S. employers added 203,000 jobs last month and the jobless
rate hit a five-year low of 7.0 percent, raising the chance that
the Fed could cut back on its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying
campaign as soon as this month. These expectations are boosting
the dollar against the Japanese currency. 
    Meanwhile, strong Chinese exports data added further
evidence of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy,
also boosting risk sentiment in the region. 
    The broader Topix index climbed 1.5 percent to
1,254.76, with volume at 25 percent of the full daily average
for the past 90 trading days.
    Adding Monday's rally, the benchmark Nikkei is up 50 percent
this year, heading for its best yearly gain since 1972. Japanese
stocks has been driven by the yen's weakness on the back of
Tokyo's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus.
