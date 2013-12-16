Nikkei drops 0.5 pct, index-heavy stocks retreat ahead of Fed verdict

* Futures, index-heavy weights drag before FOMC
* BOJ tankan fails to provide support to stock market
* Hedge funds' selling will likely continue until year end -
analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Monday morning, hit by selling in futures and
index-heavy stocks as investors braced for a possible start of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus-tapering at its policy
meeting this week.
The Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 15,323.49 in
mid-morning trade after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.
SoftBank Corp dropped 1.9 percent and was the most
traded stock by turnover.
U.S. Sprint Corp, which is 80 percent owned by
Softbank, is mulling a takeover of smaller rival T-Mobile US
and could make a bid in the first half of 2014,
according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Other index-heavy stocks like Honda Motor Co fell
1.7 percent and Tokyo Electron Ltd declined 1.3
percent.
Currency-sensitive stocks also lost ground as the dollar
stepped back from a five-year high against the yen. Toyota Motor
Corp shed 1.3 percent and Sony Corp fell 0.9
percent.
Against the yen, the dollar bought 103.11, having
briefly hit a five-year high just shy of 104.00 on Friday.
"People are uneasy before the FOMC meeting. Instead of
taking positions in cash stocks, investors are mainly trading on
futures," a portfolio manager at a Japanese asset management
firm said.
Stronger-than-expected U.S. data and a budget deal in
Washington have brightened the outlook for the U.S. economy but
are causing jitters in equity markets. The latest Thomson
Reuters consensus among economists is still for the Fed to begin
withdrawing stimulus in March.
On Monday, the Nikkei failed to get much support from a
closely watched 'tankan' data which showed an improvement in the
Japanese economy.
"The market confirmed that the economy is recovering. But
when we look forward, the yen probably won't weaken sharply over
the next year, so we won't be seeing big growth in company
profits next year," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment
analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Fujito said that the market may see a slide in the near-term
before it rises in the final week of the year, a trend seen
recently.
"Hedge funds have been reducing risky assets since the new
development in the Volcker rule was out last week. But they will
likely chase the market higher and the market may see volatility
when most long-term investors are away for Christmas later this
month."
The Nikkei has shed 2.0 percent since Dec 10, when U.S.
regulators narrowed the scope of a provision in the Volcker rule
that restricts banks' ownership stake in hedge funds and private
equity funds.
Still, the benchmark is up 47 percent this year, on track
for its best yearly rise since 1972 thanks to Tokyo's aggressive
fiscal and monetary stimulus aimed at pulling the world's
third-largest economy out of two decades of stagnation.